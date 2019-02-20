Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 20, 2019 / 7:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump: decision on car tariffs depends on getting trade deal with Europe

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a U.S. decision on whether to impose tariffs on car imports depends on reaching a trade deal with Europe.

Speaking to reporters at a White House meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Trump said the auto tariffs are something his administration is thinking about.

Earlier this week, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the U.S. president, known for a strong protectionist approach to trade, had promised him he would not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

