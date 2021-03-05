U.S., EU agree tariff freeze in aircraft dispute, says EU's Von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - The European Union and the United States have agree to suspend for four months tariffs imposed in a dispute over aircraft subsidies for four months, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Von der Leyen said in a statement that she had talked by telephone with U.S. President Joe Biden and said both were committed to focus on resolving the dispute.

“This is excellent news for businesses and industries on both sides of the Atlantic, and a very positive signal for our economic cooperation in the years to come,” she said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)