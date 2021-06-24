USTR nominee White calls for 'robust monitoring' of U.S.-EU truce on aircraft subsidies

FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 jetliner flies over Boeing flags as it lands after a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to carry out “robust monitoring” of its five-year truce with the European Union in a 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, Jayme White, U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee to as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, said Thursday.

White told his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee that, if confirmed, he would also make clear that the United States would not hesitate to take countervailing measures against the EU if they do not comply.