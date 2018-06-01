BMW says may source more U.S. steel its auto plant after tariff move

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - BMW said on Friday it may increase the amount of steel it sources locally for its U.S. plant after Washington imposed tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from the European Union.

The German carmaker’s plant at Spartanburg, South Carolina, is its largest in the world, and sources more than 70 percent of its steel locally.

“We have a target to increase the U.S. percentage, which is dependent on the availability of appropriate specification and quality,” BMW said in a statement.

Washington imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, reviving investor fears of a global trade war. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz Editing by Douglas Busvine)