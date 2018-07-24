FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

We won't give in to U.S. threats on trade, says German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Europe will not bow to threats from the United States in a trade dispute and wants to resolve it via negotiation, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday before European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker heads to Washington for talks on the issue.

“It is good that Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Washington tomorrow to talk and to seek a solution but we are not heading to negotiations with a pistol at our chest. I don’t think threats bring us closer to a solution,” Maas said.

“We in Europe must stick together... I hope that we succeed in resolving this via consensus but we will not be threatened and climb down so easily,” he told German public television. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jason Neely)

