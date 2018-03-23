FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

EU's Moscovici welcomes Trump's decision to suspend Europe from steel tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily suspend EU states from higher tariffs on steel and aluminium.

“Let’s welcome this decision, which marks a progress, let’s continue talking,” Moscovici, who oversees EU’s financial affairs, said on France Inter radio station.

“Let’s not fuel the fantasy that we will re-open a global renegotiation of the kind of the transatlantic treaty from here (either),” he added.

In a presidential proclamation published late on Thursday, Trump said he would suspend tariffs for Argentina, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, the United States’ biggest trading partner, until May 1, 2018 as discussions continue. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by Alison Williams)

