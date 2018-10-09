FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
October 9, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

U.S. grants most of Voestalpine's requests for exemptions to steel tariffs

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United States has granted more than half of the exemptions to its steel import tariffs that Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine and its customers applied for, the company said on Tuesday.

Washington in May announced tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium from the European Union, Canada and Mexico.

Of the 4,300 product exemptions that the company and its customers applied for, 2,640 have received a response from the U.S. administration, Voestalpine said. Of those, roughly 2,360 were granted and 280 turned down, it added.

“The economic risk for Voestalpine related to these tariffs has thus reduced ... significantly,” the company said in a statement.

Voestalpine repeated its assessment in June that only up to around 3 percent of its revenue could have been affected by the tariffs. It said at the time that the associated economic risk was “very manageable”.

“We are optimistic that we will receive mainly positive responses to the remaining applications,” Voestalpine added on Tuesday. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.