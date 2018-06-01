Volkswagen concerned by U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, urges dialogue

HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expressed “regret and concern” on Friday over the imposition by the United States of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from the European Union, urging a return to dialogue on a transatlantic trade deal.

“We fear that this could mark the start of a negative development of measures and counter-measures from which no-one will emerge as the winner,” the German carmaker said in a statement.

“Volkswagen would greatly welcome a resumption of talks on a transatlantic trade agreement between the USA and EU that would reduce bilateral trade barriers.” (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz)