June 1, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Volkswagen concerned by U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, urges dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen expressed “regret and concern” on Friday over the imposition by the United States of tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from the European Union, urging a return to dialogue on a transatlantic trade deal.

“We fear that this could mark the start of a negative development of measures and counter-measures from which no-one will emerge as the winner,” the German carmaker said in a statement.

“Volkswagen would greatly welcome a resumption of talks on a transatlantic trade agreement between the USA and EU that would reduce bilateral trade barriers.” (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

