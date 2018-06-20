Boeing says Export-Import Bank vital to U.S. growth

June 20 (Reuters) - Restoring the U.S. Export-Import Bank’s full lending powers is vital to the country’s economic growth and shrinking trade deficits, planemaker Boeing Co said on Wednesday after President Donald Trump nominated Kimberly Reed as the trade bank’s president.

“Restoring the Export-Import Bank to full strength with a Board quorum is the best thing Washington can do right now to grow our economy through exports, shrink our trade deficits, and level the playing field so American workers can win,” Tim Keating, Boeing’s executive vice president of government operations, said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Leslie Adler)