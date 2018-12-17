Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 17, 2018 / 9:22 PM / in 2 hours

Trump approves second round of payments for farmers

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has authorized the second round of payments from a $12 billion aid package for farmers stung by the U.S. trade war with China, but did not specify an amount.

“Today I am making good on my promise to defend our Farmers & Ranchers from unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations. I have authorized Secretary Perdue to implement the 2nd round of Market Facilitation Payments,” he said in a Twitter post.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

