WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Tuesday that the minimum payment to farmers under the next round of trade-related federal aid will be $15 per acre.

Perdue said full details on the aid, meant to help farmers hurt by the U.S. trade war with China, will be released this week. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Dan Grebler)