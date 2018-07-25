FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says China targeting U.S. farmers, is being 'vicious'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump accused China on Wednesday of targeting American farmers in a vicious way and using them as leverage to get concessions from him on trade.

“China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice - until now!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

