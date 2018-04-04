Ford Motor urges U.S., China to resolve trade issues

April 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it encouraged the U.S. and Chinese governments to “work together to resolve issues” after China retaliated against U.S. plans to impose tariffs with a list of similar duties.

“We encourage both governments to work together to resolve issues between these two important economies,” Ford said in a statement.

Responding to tariffs imposed by the Trump government less than 11 hours later, China issued a list of duties on key American imports including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals in a move that sent global markets lower.