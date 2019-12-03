EU says will seek immediate talks with U.S. over French digital tax

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Union will seek immediate talks with the United States on how to solve a dispute over France’s new digital service tax, the EU delegation to the United States said on Tuesday.

“We remain of the view that the WTO (World Trade Organization) is the place to address any trade disputes,” a representative of the EU delegation said in a statement. “The European Union will therefore seek immediate discussions with the United States on how to solve this issue amicably to prevent a dispute at the WTO.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)