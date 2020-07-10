EU urges U.S. to return to negotiations at OECD on digital taxes

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday urged the United States to return to negotiations about digital taxation at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, but said it stood ready to make a new proposal at the EU level if those talks failed.

A spokesman for the European Commission’s delegation in Washington said the EU viewed fair taxation of the digital economy as a top priority. Washington argues that digital services taxes imposed by France and other countries unfairly target U.S. tech firms.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all businesses, including digital ones, pay their fair share of tax where it is rightfully due,” the EU spokesman said.