BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Union will act as one over planned U.S. tariffs on French goods and believes the World Trade Organization is the best way to settle such disputes, the European Commision said on Tuesday.

The U.S. government has threatened to impose duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports of champagne, handbags and other French products. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)