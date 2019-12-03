French Champagne exporters call for help over new U.S. duties threat

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French wine and spirits trade body FEVS called on President Emmanuel Macron to protect it against a U.S. government threat to impose tariffs of up to 100% on a range of French products including sparkling wines such as Champagne.

The taxes would come as other types of French wines already face additional U.S. duties of 25% as part of the Unites States’ WTO-sanctioned response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

“For six weeks now, our companies have been strongly affected by the Airbus litigation. We must avoid creating new problems,” FEVS Chairman Antoine Leccia said in a statement.”

“We therefore solemnly call on the President of the Republic to take, from today, all the necessary initiatives, at national, bi-lateral and international levels, so that our sector does not pay the price of the economic and political choices made by France”, it said.

Exports of French sparkling wines to the United States amount to nearly 700 million euros ($771.54 million) per year, FEVS said.($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix)