France regrets U.S. tariffs, will assess response -finance minister

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - France and its European Union partners will assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium imports announced on Thursday and look at how to respond, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

"There are only losers in a trade war," Le Maire said in a statement on Twitter, adding that France regretted the U.S. announcement. "With our EU partners, we will assess consequences on our industries and agree (an) appropriate response."