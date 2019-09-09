UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury chief says talks ongoing after French tax spat

(Adds quotes, background)

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is meeting with technology and other companies as it considers its options following a row with Paris over France’s tax on big internet firms, the U.S. Treasury secretary said on Monday.

France and the United States last month had agreed to set aside their differences at the G7 after France said it would apply a 3% levy on digital services revenue on certain companies. That move had led U.S. President Donald Trump, whose company owns a winery in Virginia, to threaten a possible retaliatory tax on French wines.

U.S. officials have complained that the levy — targeting firms that have more than 25 million euros ($28 million) in revenue in France and 750 million euros ($830 million) worldwide — would unfairly hit American companies such as Facebook , Google and Amazon.

Steven Mnuchin told reporters at the White House on Monday that efforts were ongoing after the two sides agreed at the G7 summit to spend 90 days seeking an agreement and that talks were not breaking down.

“We’re in the middle of talks,” he said. “We’re meeting with lots of companies ... We’re going to make sure business supports whatever we do.”

Representatives from digital companies would be meeting with U.S. Treasury officials this week and those from multinational firms were coming next week, Mnuchin added without naming any companies. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Kevin Liffey)