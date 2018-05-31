FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. trade tariffs unjustified, EU facing moment of truth, France says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. trade tariffs on European metals exports are unjustified and will be met with a proportionate and calibrated EU response, the French government said on Thursday.

“Today, France and the EU disapproves, of course, these measures,” France’s junior trade minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said.

“We are getting ready to put in place safeguards, rebalancing measures because we won’t let unjustifiable and unjustified measures go unanswered,” he told reporters.

“I’m happy that, in this moment of truth, the EU is united.” (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Toby Chopra)

