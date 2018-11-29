CORRECTED-German car bosses invited to White House on Tuesday - Handelsblatt

(Corrects first name of U.S. official Lighthizer in para 3)

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has invited the heads of German car makers Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler to a meeting at the White House on Tuesday to discuss trade policy, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported late Thursday.

It said VW CEO Herbert Diess and Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche would take part in the meeting, along with BMW production manager Oliver Zipse.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told the carmakers that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross would take part in the meeting, the newspaper reported. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Thomas Escritt)