White House meeting with German car bosses seen mid next week -source

BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration has invited the heads of Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler to a meeting likely to take place mid next week to discuss trade policy, a source close to the matter said.

The White House has extended an invitation through the U.S. Embassy in Berlin for a meeting with Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, the source said.

No other representatives from European companies or the European Union were believed to have been invited to that meeting, the source said.

The White House was not immediately available outside regular office hours. (Reporting by Tom Sims Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Kathrin Jones and Riham Alkousaa)

