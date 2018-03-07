FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 3:29 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Germany's BDI backs EU view planned U.S. tariffs could jeopardise economy and trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s industry body BDI said on Wednesday it supported the European Union in warning U.S. President Donald Trump against imposing U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, cautioning that they were a risk to trade and to the economy.

“U.S. President Donald Trump should come to his senses before it’s too late to avoid trade conflicts and unnecessary job losses in the USA and around the world,” BDI President Dieter Kempf said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt)

