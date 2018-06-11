G7 summit 'fiasco' creates huge uncertainty among German exporters - DIHK

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and Industry said on Monday the trade dispute with the U.S. is causing huge uncertainty among German exporters that are also burdened by U.S. sanctions against Iran and Russia.

“The trade dispute is currently leading to considerable uncertainty among German companies doing business abroad,” Volker Treier, foreign trade chief at the DIHK, told Reuters.

“The G7 summit fiasco showed how deep the political rift is and what dangers could still lurk ahead,” Treier added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Joseph Nasr)