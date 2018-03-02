FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

A trade war would be in nobody's interests, Germany says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Germany rejects U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminium, a government spokesman said on Friday, adding that a trade war would be in nobody’s interest.

Trump announced on Thursday he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to protect U.S. producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners like China, Europe and neighbouring Canada.

“On the issue of a trade war: that cannot be in anybody’s interest,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin. He said Germany would examine Trump’s decision and consider consequences.

Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

