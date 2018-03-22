FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 3:58 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

German BGA trade association welcomes US tariff exemptions for EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pause the imposition of new steel and aluminium tariffs on the European Union is a “triumph of reason”, the chief of Germany’s BGA trade association said on Thursday.

“This is a load off our minds,” Holger Bingmann added in a statement.

Trump will not apply new steel and aluminium tariffs to the European Union and other trading partners which are currently negotiating exemptions, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier on Thursday. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Gareth Jones)

