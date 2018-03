BERLIN, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Union has a chance to secure an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports that are going into effect on Friday, said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

“I believe that we actually have a chance to prevent those (tariffs) from going into effect,” he told the public broadcaster ARD on Thursday. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Tom Sims)