March 18, 2018 / 2:02 PM / a day ago

German minister warns U.S. against trying to divide EU on trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Sunday warned the United States against trying to drive a wedge between Germany and the rest of Europe with import tariffs, and said a global trade war would harm both producers and consumers.

Altmaier, who will travel to Washington later on Sunday, told the Handelsblatt newspaper that he prepared for his meetings with U.S. officials in close coordination with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

“We are a customs union and act jointly. It cannot be in the interest of the U.S. government to divide Europe, and it also would not succeed,” he told the paper. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
