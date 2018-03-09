FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 11:08 AM / a day ago

Germany backs EU decision to respond to U.S. steel tariffs-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - The German government on Friday urged multilateral talks to address overcapacity in the steel sector and said it supports the European Union’s plans to retaliate to U.S. President Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“The European Union has decided to respond clearly to the U.S. measures and as the federal government we support this position,” government spokesman Georg Streiter told a regular news conference. “The exact nature of the (EU) steps will be decided after a close analysis of the American measures.” (Reporting by Gernot Heller Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)

