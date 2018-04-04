Germany: Must engage in dialogue with U.S. to avoid trade conflict

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - It is crucial for the United States and the European Union to engage in dialogue to avoid a trade conflict, a spokeswoman for the German Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

China hit back on Wednesday at the U.S. plans to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods, retaliating with a list of similar duties on key U.S. imports including soybeans, planes, cars, whiskey and chemicals.

“The development shows it’s all the more important for us to use the time that we now have until May 1 for dialogue between the U.S. and the EU to avoid a spiral that leads to a trade conflict,” she added.

Baron said it was also important to talk to China about trade. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)