May 22, 2018 / 12:59 PM / a minute ago

Germany says up to U.S. to avoid damaging trade row escalation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - The European Union has reached out to the United States to talk about strengthening free and fair trade within the framework of the World Trade Organisation and it is up to Washington to respond, Germany’s economy minister said on Tuesday.

“It is now up to the United States to grab our hand and avoid an escalation that would hurt everyone,” Peter Altmaier said in a statement, adding that the EU was ready to talk about market access for industrial goods and energy issues.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
