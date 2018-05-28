Germany seeking deal to end EU-U.S. trade dispute

BRUSSELS, May 28 (Reuters) - Germany is seeking to end a dispute between the United States and the European Union over President Donald Trump’s decision to impose high tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday.

Altmaier said he would discuss the issue with European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris this week.

“We need to try to avoid higher tariffs,” Altmaier said. Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium in March but the European Union has been granted exemptions until June 1. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Catherine Evans)