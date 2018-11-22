Merkel: U.S. China trade disputes causing uncertainty among our companies

BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Trade conflict between China and the United States is already causing uncertainty among German companies, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

The European Commission is responsible for representing Germany in trade disputes with the U.S., which protects Germany, Merkel said, but as a major trading country Germany must also have its own positions vis-a-vis the U.S. and make it clear that Germany is open to middle-sized American companies.

“No one who wants to export us will be rejected and maybe sometimes this is not well-enough known and therefore we are making efforts to show maximum transparency and make it clear,” she said. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Thomas Escritt)