U.S. trade rep says expects to meet with China's vice premier ahead of G20

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - The top U.S. trade negotiator on Wednesday said he expects he and the U.S. Treasury secretary will meet the Chinese vice premier ahead of the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

It is unclear when the U.S.-China trade negotiations will restart but the United States is “certainly willing to engage” with China in the discussions, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said at a hearing of the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee. (Reporting by David Lawder in Washington and Chris Prentice in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)