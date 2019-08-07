U.S. to release interim rule on Wed for first part of Huawei ban for US govt contractors

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The White House Office of Management and Budget is slated on Wednesday to release an interim rule for a ban on federal purchases of telecommunications equipment from five Chinese companies, including Huawei, a senior administration official said.

The ban was part of a defense law passed last year, and is part of a broad U.S. push against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s largest telecoms network gear maker, which Washington accuses of espionage and stealing intellectual property. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)