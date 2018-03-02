IMF warns that steel, aluminum tariffs will likely hurt economies

March 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund warned on Friday that U.S. import restrictions on steel and aluminum will cause widespread economic damage, including to the U.S. economy, and urged Washington and its trading partners to resolve trade disagreements.

“The import restrictions announced by the U.S. President (Donald Trump) are likely to cause damage not only outside the U.S., but also to the U.S. economy itself, including to its manufacturing and construction sectors, which are major users of aluminum and steel,” the IMF said in a terse statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)