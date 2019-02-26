India delays levying retaliatory tariff on U.S. goods to April 1

NEW DELHI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - India has once again delayed implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to April 1, according to a government order here;jsessionid=5EEA6DFC63A12F2D222E7BB0E8AE950F issued on Tuesday.

The new tariff structure was to come into force from March 2.

Angered by Washington’s refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from Aug. 4 on some U.S. products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

But since then, New Delhi has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariff.