NEW DELHI, June 21 (Reuters) - India has increased import duties on some agricultural and steel products that are imported from the U.S. in retaliation against Washington’s new global tariffs on steel and aluminium, according to a government note seen on Thursday.

Last month, India had given a list of products to the WTO that it said could incur higher tariffs.

For the full circular on the tariffs: bit.ly/2thHxV2