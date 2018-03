WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The United States launched a challenge on Wednesday at the World Trade Organization to Indian export subsidies, saying they hurt U.S. manufacturers by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

“These export subsidy programs harm American workers by creating an uneven playing field on which they must compete,” Lighthizer said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alexander Editing by Tom Brown)