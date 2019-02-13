U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross cancels India trip -spokesman

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has canceled plans to visit India this week for a business forum due to “inclement weather,” and other logistical issues, a spokesman for the agency said in a statement.

“Due to inclement weather, technical problems that led to the cancellation of his flight and other logistical issues, Secretary Ross regrets he is no longer able to attend the CEO Forum and Commercial Dialogue in person,” the spokesman said, noting that Ross would participate remotely. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)