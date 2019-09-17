Japan finmin Aso: currency provision won't be included in Japan-U.S. trade deal

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that a currency provision won’t be included in a Japan-U.S. bilateral trade deal that the two countries are aiming to conclude by the end of this month.

When asked about the prospects for a deal, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that “it is right” to assume that the currency provision, which is aimed at preventing competitive devaluation, won’t be included.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States has reached initial trade agreements with Japan on tariff barriers and digital trade that will not require congressional approval. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)