Japan auto group says US trade discussions going in direction of avoiding auto tariffs

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Thursday that trade discussions between the United States and Japan were going in the direction of avoiding auto tariffs and that it was good for both countries.

Akio Toyoda, also president of Toyota Motor Corp, was speaking to reporters after U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a limited trade deal that staved off the threat of higher duties on Japanese cars exported to the United States. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)