Any talks over forex would belong to Japan finance min, US Treasury Dept -Aso

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that any discussion with the United States over foreign exchange would take place between his ministry and the U.S. Treasury Department, indicating Japan’s desire to keep currency and trade talks separate.

Aso was responding to reporters’ questions about demands from the U.S. auto industry on Monday for currency provisions in the two countries’ trade talks.

Aso added that U.S. President Donald Trump did not bring up this matter in his most recent meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)