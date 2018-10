TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that the U.S. government had not spoken to Tokyo about including currency provisions in free trade talks.

Aso, speaking to reporters, said Japan and the United States agreed in February last year that any issues related to currency policy would be discussed between Aso and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, keeping them separate from talks on trade. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)