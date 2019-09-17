Japan seeks to confirm no additional tariffs on auto exports to U.S. -Motegi

TOKYO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Japan plans to reconfirm in the final stage of trade talks with the United States that Washington will not impose additional tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States has reached initial trade agreements with Japan on tariff barriers and digital trade.

The announcement left unclear whether Trump has agreed not to impose national security tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts. Avoiding the “Section 232” tariffs of up to 25% was a major motivating factor for Tokyo in negotiating with Washington on trade. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Darren Schuettler)