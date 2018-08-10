FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 8:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S., Japan to continue talks to narrow trade differences -USTR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Trade ministers for the United States and Japan agreed on Friday to further talks to narrow their differences on trade and investment and to promote trade between the first and third largest economies, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said.

After two days of meetings between USTR Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, USTR said the two sides had “frank discussions” on their respective views about trade and investment.

“Based on these discussions, both sides agreed to explore ways to fill the gap between their positions and to promote trade between the United States and Japan, and expand areas of cooperation based on common understanding,” USTR said. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Susan Thomas)

