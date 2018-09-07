CORRECTED-Trump says U.S. and Japan have begun talks on trade

(Corrects quote in 1st and 3rd paragraphs to say “big problem” instead of “big deal”.)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States and Japan have begun discussion over trade, saying that Tokyo “knows it’s a big problem” if an agreement cannot be reached.

“We’re starting that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “In fact Japan has called us ... they came last week.”

“If we don’t make a deal with Japan, Japan knows it’s a big problem,” he added. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)