Japan finmin Aso says to closely watch U.S. tariff moves on China

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he would closely watch the United States’ move to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese goods.

Aso was speaking to reporters hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum that will target Chinese imports, though only after a consultation period.

China will have space to respond, reducing the risk of immediate retaliation from Beijing. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)