Japan tells U.S. can't link monetary policy to trade, finance minister Aso says - Jiji

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday he told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Tokyo cannot accept discussions that link monetary policy to trade issues, Jiji news agency reported.

Aso also said the two sides agreed that exchange-rate matters would be discussed between financial authorities, and that Tokyo and Washington should not talk about currency issues in the context of the trade debate, according to Jiji.

Aso and Mnuchin held a bilateral meeting in Washington ahead of a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump later this week. (Reporting by David Lawder and Jason Lange in Washington, Leika Kihara in Tokyo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)